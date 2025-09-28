No matter how hard is the hill 💪🔴— Ducati Corse (@ducaticorse) September 28, 2025
Bravo, @PeccoBagnaia ❤️
P1 at #JapaneseGP 🏆🇯🇵#ForzaDucati#DucatiLenovoTeampic.twitter.com/6N593LQ9fr
Live reaction as Marc Marquez is crowned 2025 MotoGP world champion
Lap-by-lap coverage of the 2025 MotoGP Japanese Grand Prix from Motegi.
The 17th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship concludes on Sunday with the 24-lap Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.
Marc Marquez begins Sunday's race facing his first match point in the 2025 title chase, following a second-place finish in Saturday's sprint as sole championship rival Alex Marquez failed to score in 10th.
This has given the factory Ducati rider - who will start from third - a favourable set of permutations to secure his seventh MotoGP world title on Sunday.
Marc Marquez will win the championship today if:
- He is first or second regardless of where Alex Marquez finishes
- He is third and Alex Marquez is no higher than second
- He is fourth, fifth or sixth and Alex Marquez is no higher than third
- He is seventh, eighth or ninth and Alex Marquez is no higher than fourth
- He is 10th or 11th and Alex Marquez is no higher than fifth
- He is 12th and Alex Marquez is no higher than sixth
- He is 13th and Alex Marquez is no higher than seventh
- He is 14th and Alex Marquez is no higher than eighth
- He is 15th and Alex Marquez is no higher than ninth
- He scores nothing and Alex Marquez is no higher than 10th
Alex Marquez starts from eighth, while Pecco Bagnaia will be looking to grab his first grand prix win of the season since Austin from pole position following a first sprint triumph of the campaign on Saturday.
Aprilia's Jorge Martin will not start due to a shoulder injury from a crash on Saturday, while home hero Ai Ogura has withdrawn due to ongoing pain in his hand from an incident at the San Marino Grand Prix.
Marc Marquez’s seventh MotoGP world title and ninth in total draws him level with Valentino Rossi, reigniting the GOAT debate between the two bitter rivals. But how Marquez bounced back from five years of hell, risked his career, and came out more dominant than ever has ended the debate for good…
Why Marc Marquez ‘closing the circle’ has ended MotoGP’s GOAT debate
Marc Marquez's 2025 world title is the culmination of a long and winding road back from injury for the 32-year-old, with the direct path to glory beginning at the Japanese Grand Prix two years ago.
From last chance to title glory: Timeline of Marc Marquez’s 2025 MotoGP championship
Bagnaia tells the world feed before the podium:
"First of all I don't want to take out any spotlight from Marc that just arrived and he deserves any spoptlight today. But in any case, happy.
"I'm just a little shame that it just arrived now, but happy for the weekend, happy for the performance, and I hope that from now on I will continue in this way because like this I can fight."
Race podium coming up now. Joan Mir tells the world feed broadcast:
"A long time without this feeling. You can't believe how happy I am. I think that this arrived in the perfect moment for us.
"We fought a lot for this. I can't believe it.
"Everything is worth it for this moment, so thank you so much to the team for all the work that they've been doing, for all the effort that they made to give me a competitive bike, and also to all the effort they made to help myself in the difficult moments.
"It's unbelievable. I'm so happy, so hopefully we can continue like this, that is the most difficult thing. But once we achieved one podium, now we already make it so now we just have to repeat it."
All MotoGP world champions from 1949 to the present day
Marc Marquez says he's "at peace" after winning his ninth title.
He tells the world feed broadcast on the championship podium: "It's impossible even to speak. I don't want to remember what I put away, I just want to enjoy the moment, but it's true that it was difficult.
"It was super-difficult. But now I'm at peace with myself. So, I did a big mistake for my career to come back to early and then I fight, fight, fight. I'm at peace."
Honestly unsure if they're actually going to do a race podium here. Bagnaia's and Mir's bikes are both in parc ferme along with top independent Morbidelli's, so presumably it's happening at some point.
Marquez now on a podium on the pit straight putting his name on the refreshed Tower of Champions that was unveiled in Misano a couple of weeks ago.
Slightly bizarre, if understandable, post-race with almost no recognition of the race that just happened in the past 20 minutes.
Ducati Lenovo Team Manager Davide Tardozzi says the combination of Marquez's title and Bagnaia's victory will be something that stays with him "forever".
"It's the perfect day to win the championship here in Japan and having Pecco [Bagnaia] back like he did yesterday and today is something amazing," he told the MotoGP world feed broadcast.
"It's something that we can't even dream and I think it's something that we will keep in the heart and in the mind forever."
Pecco Bagnaia takes the chequered flag for his second victory of the season.
But Marc Marquez is the 2025 MotoGP world champion!
Five years on from a serious arm injury, Marquez has become a seven-time MotoGP world champion and a nine-time world champion overall.
One lap to go!
Still more smoke from Bagnaia's bike.
Just two laps to go for Bagnaia to nurse his Ducati home to victory and two laps until Marc Marquez is crowned 2025 MotoGP world champion.
The gap between the pair is two seconds.
The chain on Jack Miller's Yamaha has broken off. He is out.
Mir still third. How ironic that Mir could return to the podium for Honda on the day Marquez wins the championship, two years on from his last HRC rostrum days before he quit the team?
Bagnaia begins lap 22 and his bike is still smoking. He is now 2.3s ahead of Marquez.
Ducati is in discussions with technical control right now. The gap for Bagnaia is down to 2.7s.
HRC wildcard Nakagami has gone down at Turn 10.
Just four laps to go. Will Bagnaia's Ducati hold out?
High drama for @37_pedroacosta, but he successfully rejoins! 😱😅#JapaneseGP 🇯🇵 pic.twitter.com/8m3D1gtVeR— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 28, 2025