Live reaction as Marc Marquez is crowned 2025 MotoGP world champion

The 17th round of the 2025 MotoGP World Championship concludes on Sunday with the 24-lap Japanese Grand Prix at Motegi.

Marc Marquez begins Sunday's race facing his first match point in the 2025 title chase, following a second-place finish in Saturday's sprint as sole championship rival Alex Marquez failed to score in 10th.

This has given the factory Ducati rider - who will start from third - a favourable set of permutations to secure his seventh MotoGP world title on Sunday.

Marc Marquez will win the championship today if:

He is first or second regardless of where Alex Marquez finishes

He is third and Alex Marquez is no higher than second

He is fourth, fifth or sixth and Alex Marquez is no higher than third

He is seventh, eighth or ninth and Alex Marquez is no higher than fourth

He is 10th or 11th and Alex Marquez is no higher than fifth

He is 12th and Alex Marquez is no higher than sixth

He is 13th and Alex Marquez is no higher than seventh

He is 14th and Alex Marquez is no higher than eighth

He is 15th and Alex Marquez is no higher than ninth

He scores nothing and Alex Marquez is no higher than 10th

Alex Marquez starts from eighth, while Pecco Bagnaia will be looking to grab his first grand prix win of the season since Austin from pole position following a first sprint triumph of the campaign on Saturday.

Aprilia's Jorge Martin will not start due to a shoulder injury from a crash on Saturday, while home hero Ai Ogura has withdrawn due to ongoing pain in his hand from an incident at the San Marino Grand Prix.