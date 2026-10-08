2025 Indonesia MotoGP winner “not in the same moment” to try for 2026 repeat

Fermin Aldeguer has downplayed his chances of a repeat of his Indonesia MotoGP win from 2025.

Fermin Aldeguer feels he's in the wrong "moment" to repeat his Indonesia MotoGP win from 2025.
Fermin Aldeguer feels he's in the wrong "moment" to repeat his Indonesia MotoGP win from 2025.
© Gold & Goose

Fermin Aldeguer was victorious at the Indonesia MotoGP last year, but feels a repeat in 2026 is unlikely.

Aldeguer dominated the Mandalika race last year, winning by almost seven seconds ahead of Pedro Acosta after Marco Bezzecchi crashed on the first lap.

The Gresini Racing rider had been strong in the races before Indonesia as well, finishing second in Austria, for example. But those strong earlier results haven’t been there this year before Mandalika, and the Spaniard – who was injured at the start of the season and again at the Dutch MotoGP – has only one podium to his name after 16 races.

“I know that I’m not in the same moment as last year,” Fermin Aldeguer said ahead of the Indonesia race.

Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
Fermin Aldeguer, Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Last year I did more podiums to arrive here, more constant in the top-five; and this year, for sure with the injuries, with the feeling with the bike, we struggled much more. 

“But Mandalika is a good track for me; also in Moto2 I did a good result and we have to do our best. 

“For sure, victory is one of my goals, but we have to start calm and don’t think about this.”

“Some positives, some negatives” with new format

MotoGP will introduce a new weekend format from 2027, with 25 minutes less practice, an extra qualifying for the Sprint on Friday afternoon, a qualifying format that sees all 22 riders on track for a 15-minute Q1, and no Warm Up on Sunday morning.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 MotoGP San Marino Grand Prix, pre-Sprint. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

For Aldeguer, the change is neither wholly positive or negative, because there is less time on track, but more risk in the time that is spent on track.

“Some positives, some negatives,” he said. “For sure, the negatives is that on Friday we have to do time attacks, 22 riders on track on 15 minutes, with more yellow flags, maybe with more risk. 

“But the positive thing is we have 20, 25 minutes less on track – for the physical [condition] it’s quite better. Also you can have more opportunities for the main race – if you have a bad Friday, in the normal qualifying you can do a good result and start in the front positions for the main race.”

The Warm Up will be replaced by a 10-minute period with the pit lane open before the race. Aldeguer says riders should be able to do two laps in that time.

“I like the Warm Up because, at the end, I warm my body to do the race,” Aldeguer said.

Fermin Aldeguer.
Fermin Aldeguer.
© Gold and Goose

“Also if you had a crash on Saturday you have an opportunity to try the bike, to look that it’s all on the good way. 

“But at the end, with 10 minutes with the pit lane open, we can do maybe two laps. I don’t know if it’s better or not, but it’s like this.”

He added: “These two laps that you do you can’t push 100 per cent because if you crash before the race it’s not good. I don’t know. 

“I think it’s quite good, but we don’t have more options. It’s like this.”

Tags:

Fermin Aldeguer
Gresini Racing MotoGP
2025 Indonesia MotoGP winner “not in the same moment” to try for 2026 repeat
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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