Sam Lowes bounces back “from first lap” at Jerez WorldSBK after “strange” Estoril

Sam Lowes says his confidence and feeling were back “from the first lap” at the Jerez WorldSBK after struggling in Estoril.

Sam Lowes was second in both practices on Friday at the Jerez WorldSBK.
Sam Lowes was second in both practices on Friday at the Jerez WorldSBK.
© Gold & Goose

A week on from his worst weekend of the season at Estoril, Sam Lowes was back inside the top-three at the Jerez WorldSBK.

Lowes trailed Nicolo Bulega but was ahead of Iker Lecuona in both WorldSBK practices on Friday, only a week on from a weekend in Portugal where he was inexplicably slow, and uncharacteristically so for the standards he has set in 2026.

The British rider struggled with brake issues in FP2 in Andalusia, but nonetheless felt it had been a strong day one at the final round.

“From the first lap I felt quite good,” Sam Lowes told WorldSBK.com after FP2 in Jerez.

Sam Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“I actually had some issues today with the bike, with the brakes we were struggling a little bit which is something we’ve not had before. 

“It changed our rhythm a little bit, I couldn’t show my real pace, but overall it’s been a positive day. 

“It’s a pleasure to ride ride this track, it’s a track I do go fast at, so this is always a nice thing.”

Looking back to Jerez, Lowes admitted that he didn’t really understand what was preventing him from having more performance in Estoril, where his only top-10 came in the Superpole Race and therefore scored him no points.

“I think I was not in the top-10 in any session [at Estoril]; I might’ve been ninth maybe in one session,” he said.

Sam Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Sam Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

“But just didn’t feel good. I couldn’t get the feeling with the front of the bike, I felt like I was on the limit even though I was going slow, and just couldn’t get going. 

“We haven’t changed so much [at Jerez], just gone to our Jerez base setting, let’s say.

“I was quite relieved on the first lap to check the dash and it was quite a fast lap time straight away.

“Out of all the races this year, I’ve made some mistakes and I’ve not got the results I’ve wanted. But I’ve been fast at every track, so it was a strange one to be so slow at Estoril, but I’ll try and improve that for next year.”

Tags:

Sam Lowes
ELF Marc VDS Racing Team
Sam Lowes bounces back “from first lap” at Jerez WorldSBK after “strange” Estoril
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Related Articles

World Superbikes News
Why scorching Magny-Cours WorldSBK test weather was an opportunity for Sam Lowes
Sam Lowes, 2026 Hungarian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Sam Lowes expecting “emotional” UK WorldSBK after team owner death
Sam Lowes speaks to the media, 2026 UK WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Sam Lowes confident ahead of Misano WorldSBK despite “a couple of bad rounds”
Sam Lowes, 2026 Aragon WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes Results
Misano WorldSBK Test Results - Wednesday (FINAL)
Nicolo Bulega, Iker Lecuona, Aruba.it Ducati.
World Superbikes News
DNF for Sam Lowes after “desperate” move in Czech WorldSBK Race 1
Alberto Surra leads Sam Lowes, 2026 Czech WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
World Superbikes News
Kawasaki star emerges as major podium threat at Czech WorldSBK
Garrett Gerloff, Czech WorldSBK 2026.

Latest News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega fights Jerez wildlife on route WorldSBK top spot
3m ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Sam Lowes bounces back “from first lap” at Jerez WorldSBK after “strange” Estoril
49m ago
Sam Lowes, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona writes off Jerez WorldSBK victory chances
1h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK, leaving pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Second manufacturer pursues Danilo Petrucci for 2027 US switch
3h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
14/10/26
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.

More News

WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK team announces 2027 line-up following Alex Rins links
13/10/26
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Danilo Petrucci admits Jerez WorldSBK “probably my last race” despite ongoing talks
11/10/26
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega declared Estoril WorldSBK demolition “one of the best” of 2026
11/10/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Alvaro Bautista left with “strange” feeling after losing Estoril WorldSBK podium
11/10/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona blames weather for Estoril WorldSBK blunder that gave Nicolo Bulega win
11/10/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Estoril WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.