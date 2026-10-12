Lewis Hamilton explains why he ignored Ferrari after Singapore GP error

Lewis Hamilton offers an explanation behind his decision to ignore Ferrari's order to pit during the Singapore Grand Prix.

Lewis Hamilton's baffling decision backfired massively
Lewis Hamilton's baffling decision backfired massively

Lewis Hamilton has issued a statement explaining his ultimately costly decision to ignore Ferrari’s order to pit during the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix. 

The seven-time world champion appeared on course to secure third place but Hamilton’s race unravelled when he took it upon himself to try and last it out on a mammoth 44-lap stint on soft tyres. 

Hamilton ignored a call from Ferrari’s pit wall to follow team-mate Charles Leclerc into the pits under a virtual safety car period. The move proved disastrous for the 41-year-old Briton, who tumbled off the podium and finished sixth. 

After crossing the line, Hamilton immediately apologised to Ferrari for “letting down” his team. Hamilton was excused from his usual media duties after feeling unwell after the race, meaning we did not get an explanation for his thinking. 

Loading this video will expose you to potential cookies and tracking by the provider

Ferrari offered some quotes on behalf of Hamilton, who acknowledged he had learned a “painful lesson” in going against his team. 

Hamilton addressed the matter for the first time publicly on Monday in a post on social media, where he admitted the result was “on me”. 

“Yesterday wasn’t the result we were looking for, and that’s on me,” Hamilton wrote on Instagram. 

“At a track that’s difficult to overtake you need to try something different, and I chose a strategy that ultimately didn’t deliver. It’s a painful lesson to learn, but I take full responsibility for the decisions I made. 

“In this sport, not every call will work out. It’s about accepting when you get it wrong and how you move forward.”

Hamilton finished a lowly sixth after his strategy call backfired
Hamilton finished a lowly sixth after his strategy call backfired

Hamilton vowed to come back stronger at the next race at the United States Grand Prix, which takes place between 23-25 October. 

“I’m grateful to the team for the work they put in every weekend. P6 doesn’t reflect the pace we had in the car, and despite the result there are positives to take away,” he added. 

“Massive thanks to the fans in Singapore for the energy. I’ll continue to put the work in and come back fighting at the next race.” 

The result leaves Hamilton just eighth points clear of Max Verstappen in third place in the championship standings after the Red Bull driver secured a dominant second consecutive victory. 

Tags:

Lewis Hamilton
F1
Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton explains why he ignored Ferrari after Singapore GP error
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Related Articles

F1 News
Unseen Charles Leclerc mistake may have cost him Singapore GP win
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Singapore GP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton ‘unwell’ after Singapore GP as Ferrari shares health update
Lewis Hamilton was seen by the FIA medical team after the race
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton apologises for ‘letting down’ Ferrari at Singapore GP
Lewis Hamilton had a race to forget in Singapore
F1 Results
New F1 championship standings after the Singapore Grand Prix
Max Verstappen celebrates his first victory in Singapore
F1 News
When is the next F1 race? United States Grand Prix dates and schedule
Max Verstappen leads at the start of the 2025 United States Grand Prix
F1 Race Report
Peerless Max Verstappen beats Charles Leclerc for first Singapore GP win
Max Verstappen celebrates his first Singapore Grand Prix victory

Latest News

F1 News
Sky Sports F1 forced to apologise after foul-mouthed Max Verstappen moment
15s ago
Max Verstappen swore in the cooldown room
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton explains why he ignored Ferrari after Singapore error
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton's baffling decision backfired massively
F1 News
No Antonelli track limits penalty leaves more questions than answers
2h ago
Antonelli was pinged four times for track limits in Singapore
F1 News
Kimi Antonelli admits Max Verstappen F1 resurgence is “very scary”
4h ago
Max Verstappen is too far back to mount a serious threat to Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Lando Norris appears to mock Lance Stroll in Singapore party footage
5h ago
Lando Norris appeared to make fun of Lance Stroll

Sign up for the Crash F1 Newsletter

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton has 'lost trust' in Ferrari claim made after Singapore strategy blunder
6h ago
Lewis Hamilton lost what looked like a certain podium finish in Singapore
F1 News
How Antonelli can become F1 world champion at the United States GP
6h ago
Kimi Antonelli stands on the verge of F1 history
F1 News
Lando Norris alters stance on McLaren clash with fresh admission
22h ago
Lando Norris has now taken the blame for taking out McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton on failed Singapore GP strategy: “A painful lesson”
22h ago
Lewis Hamilton finished a disappointing sixth in Singapore
F1 News
Unseen Charles Leclerc mistake may have cost him Singapore GP win
22h ago
Charles Leclerc, Ferrari, 2026 Singapore GP