Laurent Mekies signs new long-term Red Bull F1 contract extension

Red Bull team principal Laurent Mekies has signed a new long-term deal.

Mekies has committed his future to Red Bull
Mekies has committed his future to Red Bull

Laurent Mekies has signed a new long-term contract extension to remain Red Bull team principal through to the end of the 2031 Formula 1 season. 

The renewal was confirmed by Red Bull shareholder Mark Mateschitz during a team debrief in Milton Keynes on Wednesday following back-to-back victories in Malaysia and Singapore. 

Mekies took over as CEO and team principal at Red Bull following Christian Horner's sacking in July last year. 

“I am incredibly proud to continue this journey with Oracle Red Bull Racing, and I would like to thank Chalerm, Mark, and Oliver, the entire team, and everyone involved for the trust they have placed in the project. 

Red Bull has won the last two races
Red Bull has won the last two races

"What makes this team special is the way everyone comes together in pursuit of the same goal, and I feel privileged to work alongside such a talented and committed group every day. 

"Together, with Pierre Wache’s and Ben Hodgkinson’s teams playing a central role in shaping our future, we have a strong platform for the years ahead, and we genuinely believe this is only the beginning. 

"As we look ahead, we will continue to embrace the principles that define us: being free in our thinking, fast in our actions and bold in our decisions.” 

The deal follows the recent contract renewal of Max Verstappen, who committed his F1 future to Red Bull until at least the end of 2030. 

Isack Hadjar has also been retained by Red Bull for the 2027 season. 

Mekies has led Red Bull through a period of turbulence in the wake of Horner's exit
Mekies has led Red Bull through a period of turbulence in the wake of Horner's exit

Red Bull shareholders Mateschitz and Chalerm Yoovidhya jointly said: “The strength of Red Bull has always come from its people and from creating an environment where talented individuals can achieve extraordinary things together. 

"Laurent has played a crucial role in guiding the team through an important period of transition while maintaining the competitive spirit and the Red Bull principles that define us. 

"This extension reflects our confidence in his leadership and our shared belief in the long-term vision of the team. We are ambitious about what lies ahead and we are committed to building on this momentum together.”

Red Bull managing director Oliver Mintzlaff added: “Laurent has demonstrated outstanding leadership since returning to the Red Bull family. 

"He combines technical expertise, strategic thinking, and a deep understanding of what makes our team successful. Just as importantly, he embodies the values and mentality that define the Red Bull way: courage, teamwork, determination, and an unrelenting desire to compete at the highest level. 

"Continuity in leadership is a key ingredient for sustained success, and we are delighted that Laurent will continue to lead the team through the next chapter of our journey.”

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Laurent Mekies signs new long-term Red Bull F1 contract extension
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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