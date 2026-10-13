Ducati MotoGP test rider responds to Maverick Vinales links: ‘We need stability’

Maverick Vinales has been linked to a Ducati test rider role

Maverick Vinales has been linked to a Ducati test rider role
Maverick Vinales has been linked to a Ducati test rider role
© Gold and Goose

Ducati MotoGP test rider Michele Pirro says the brand needs “stability” for 2027 as he responds to reports that Maverick Vinales could take over that role next year.

Ten-time MotoGP race winner Vinales has lost his place on the grid for 2027, after talks with KTM over a new Tech3 deal broke down earlier this year.

His future remains in question, though there have been rumours that Vinales could join Ducati a test rider next season.

Ducati’s current test rider line-up consists of Nicolo Bulega and Pirro, though the former - who won the World Superbike title this year - will join VR46 as a racer in 2027.

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Pirro is 40 years old and doesn’t have recent race experience that other manufacturers have with their test line-ups.

“I don’t know what contribution he can really make”

In an interview with Italy’s GPOne, Pirro responded to the Vinales rumours, while insisting that he will continue in his role.

“I will definitely have to continue to be personally involved in development,” he said.

“I believe Ducati's approach has always been to provide continuity, to have certain key points in development, especially in a year of major changes like next year.

Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Indonesian GP
Maverick Vinales, Tech3 KTM, 2026 Indonesian GP
© Gold and Goose

“I have a lot of respect for Maverick, even though he's lost his way a bit in recent years, and as a rider you can't say anything about him.

“It's clear, however, that I don't know what contribution he can really make in a role like that, especially since you don't have the opportunity to race.

“Being a test rider is completely different. If you also talk to Bulega, it's a completely different job.

“It's easy to say: 'Now he's without a seat, he can be a test rider.'

“But then you find yourself having to work for others and not for yourself.

Michele Pirro (pic: Sepang Circuit).
Michele Pirro (pic: Sepang Circuit).

“And I don't think there are many riders willing to do that, especially someone like him, who perhaps still feels strong and fast.”

Pirro added that, “I think we need stability above all else and not to waste energy,” while noting that “being a test rider also requires a certain amount of dedication; it’s not as beautiful as it seems.”

He also said, “I don’t think it’s a priority right now, nor the focus” to bring on another test rider at Ducati for 2027.

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Maverick Vinales
Ducati MotoGP test rider responds to Maverick Vinales links: ‘We need stability’
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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