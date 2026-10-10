McLaren warns drivers over "not acceptable" Singapore GP crash

At the end of the second day at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix, there were some strong words directed towards the McLaren drivers.

In qualifying, the two drivers made it to Q3, with Lando Norris qualifying in fifth and Oscar Piastri in seventh, although he will start from sixth due to grid penalties.

However, the major talking points regarding the Papaya team were the incident from the sprint race earlier in the day, in which Norris made contact with Piastri.

This resulted in the team only scoring one point, as Piastri did not finish and Norris finished in eighth place.

Lando Norris © XPB Images

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Although in the stewards' room there was no penalty handed out, there were some harsh words from Team Principal Andrea Stella at the end of the day.

The Italian reminded his drivers that ‘there’s no ego’ and ‘no person bigger than the interest of McLaren’.

Stella told Sky Sports after qualifying, “It's been a long day. The sprint race was a race that gave us some good points at a moment when we were not in a position to win.

“Still, we were in a position to score good points. And we saw two McLarens having contact. Basically, going out of the race. Lando could score one point, but definitely that's not enough.

“And, seeing two McLarens making contact like that is simply not acceptable. This is something that we will discuss with our drivers. We will do it in private. We will reiterate that the team's interest is far bigger than any of us.

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Oscar Piastri © XPB Images

“There's no ego. There's no person who's bigger than the interest of the McLaren Formula 1 team. This will be reiterated.

“I'm sure, like always, this will be a conversation that will lead to the team being more united and even stronger."

With the McLaren drivers starting side by side for the Singapore Grand Prix on the second row of the grid, all eyes will be on Norris and Piastri as they leave the grid from fifth and sixth place.