Valentino Rossi admits Max Verstappen will be ‘big problem’ in GT3 race

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi has spoken about racing F1 world champion Max Verstappen for the first time.

Rossi will share the race track with Verstappen for the first time
Rossi will share the race track with Verstappen for the first time
© Gold and Goose

MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi is relishing the prospect of going up against four-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen in the GT World Challenge Europe season finale. 

Verstappen will make his GT World Challenge Europe debut in this weekend’s event in a Mercedes-AMG GT3 alongside Chris Lulham and Ben Barnicoat, marking his first appearance in a GT3 car since the Nurburgring 24 Hours. 

The GT3 field will include nine-times motorcycle world champion Rossi, who will share the starting grid with Verstappen for the first time at Portimao. 

"It's going to be amazing,” Rossi told Sky Sport Italy. “I mean, it will be a big problem because he’s sure to be incredibly fast, but it will be fantastic.

Verstappen has won the last two F1 races
Verstappen has won the last two F1 races
© XPB Images

"I have to say, I never imagined I’d be racing towards Max Verstappen.

"So it’s great, it’ll be great for everyone to have him there, and I hope I get the chance to follow him and see how he drives.”

Verstappen’s appearance in the GT finale means he will be racing for seven consecutive weekends, with the event falling between two F1 triple-headers. 

The Red Bull driver heads into the race in fine form, having claimed dominant victories at the past two F1 races. 

The 28-year-old Dutchman spoke about the prospect of racing Rossi for the first time at the recent Bahrain Grand Prix in Malaysia. 

"Yeah, I hope I get to see him," Verstappen said. "He’s a very cool guy, so I hope to catch up with him. I mean, it’s nice, but I do not hope to see him in the race, so that’s normally a good sign.

Verstappen is racing in a Red Bull-liveried Mercedes GT3 car
Verstappen is racing in a Red Bull-liveried Mercedes GT3 car

"I actually hope to see no one, to be just up front and do a good job. But you never know. The grid is super competitive, so I’m just looking forward to the challenge.

"It’s very different to Formula 1, but I love it. I mean, I had my first taste already this year at the Nordschleife, and Portimão is a very cool track to drive. So I’m just going to enjoy it and, of course, as a team, we’ll try to do the best we can to get a good result out of it.”

The GT World Challenge Europe season finale takes place from 16-18 October. 

Tags:

F1
MotoGP
Max Verstappen
Valentino Rossi
Red Bull
Valentino Rossi admits Max Verstappen will be ‘big problem’ in GT3 race
Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

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