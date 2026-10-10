Pedro Acosta explains KTM’s Indonesian Grand Prix struggles

Pedro Acosta has struggled all weekend at Mandalika so far

Pedro Acosta is struggling at Mandalika
Pedro Acosta is struggling at Mandalika
© Gold and Goose

Pedro Acosta says Ducati and Aprilia have made a clear step compared to 2025, as KTM struggles for pace at the MotoGP Indonesian Grand Prix.

The one-time MotoGP race winner was expected to be a podium contender coming into the Mandalika weekend, having finished second in the last two Indonesian Grands Prix.

But Pedro Acosta could only manage ninth in qualifying and sixth in the sprint, after being served with a long lap penalty for exceeding track limits.

“There was not much more to do”

Pedro Acosta.
Pedro Acosta.
© Gold and Goose

The KTM rider says he has struggled with instability throughout the weekend on his RC16 and felt a top five was the absolute limit in Saturday’s 13-lap sprint.

“There was not much more to do,” he said.

“I’m suffering a lot of instability during the weekend.

“I was just trying really hard to match their lap times in sector two.

“And I was having massive shakes. I touched the green three times, but it is what it is.

“Like I say, there was not much more to do. Top five was already OK.

“Maybe top four, top three if they battled a bit more. But [Jorge] Martin was faster than me. Clearly, top five was the maximum we could catch today after a bad qualifying.”

“My bike hasn’t changed so much”

Acosta believes the deficit KTM is experiencing is down to the bike not improving much from last year, whereas Aprilia and Ducati have.

Asked if the track surface changed between Friday and Saturday, he replied: “I don’t think so, because Aprilia and Ducati are still as fast as yesterday. I don’t know. I was struggling a lot; that’s the only thing I know.

Acosta says the KTM hasn't changed much from last year
Acosta says the KTM hasn't changed much from last year
© Gold & Goose

“I don’t know how much the other bikes have changed, but my one hasn’t changed so much.

“We are just being fast with more or less the same bike, and Ducati and Aprilia are just faster.

“We are not far, because we are faster than last year. But the problem is when you have a good track for Aprilia, normally the four Aprilias are working [well] and normally Ducati works pretty well everywhere.

“It’s not that we’ve become worse; the problem is our competitors have improved more.”

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Pedro Acosta
Red Bull KTM Factory Racing
Pedro Acosta explains KTM’s Indonesian Grand Prix struggles
Lewis Duncan
Head of Editorial
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network. In February of 2026, he became Head of Editorial. 
 

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