Fermin Aldeguer surgery: “Rider OK” but Phillip Island in doubt

Fermin Aldeguer has undergone surgery for the hand fracture sustained in Sunday’s Mandalika MotoGP.

The Gresini Ducati rider rose from sixth to fourth on the opening lap, but then fell at Turn 16.

MotoGP medical director reported: “Fermín Aldeguer has sustained a fracture at the base of the first metacarpal bone in his right hand and will have to undergo surgery.”

That surgery has now been completed by Doctor Xavier Mir, upon Aldeguer’s return to Spain.

Aldeguer posted on Instagram: "Another bump in this 2026... ride[r] OK !!!

Thank you Dr. Mir and your team."

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However, Aldeguer's participation in next weekend’s Australian Grand Prix at Phillip Island remains in doubt.

"I don't think he'll be at Phillip Island," Sky Italia reports Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi as saying in Mandalika.

The hand fracture is Aldeguer’s third injury of this year.

Last year’s Mandalika winner was forced to miss pre-season testing and the opening Thai round due to a fractured femur, then was sidelined for three races due to a fractured vertebra at Assen.

Aldeguer also recently underwent surgery to remove some of the metalwork in his left leg.

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After Australia, four more rounds will remain before Aldeguer moves to VR46 for the new 850cc/Ducati era.

Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose