Aprilia: Jorge Martin "owed an apology" in "high drama" Indonesian GP

Massimo Rivola reflects on a dramatic MotoGP weekend as Aprilia went from Sprint disaster to an unprecedented Mandalika top-four sweep.

Aprilia celebrates top four sweep, Aprilia apologises to Jorge Martin after tyre-pressure error
Aprilia celebrates top four sweep, Aprilia apologises to Jorge Martin after tyre-pressure error
© Aprilia Racing

Aprilia’s rollercoaster pursuit of a first-ever MotoGP title went through more peaks and troughs at Mandalika.

Eager to capitalise at a circuit where the RS-GP held a clear advantage over title rival Marc Marquez, Saturday’s Sprint instead ended with the Ducati rider winning and taking over the World Championship lead.

The front-row Aprilias of Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi tangled at Turn 1, while Jorge Martin was forced to surrender a safe lead to Marquez due to tyre-pressure concerns.

A later mistake then dropped Martin to fourth, allowing Marquez to take the points lead for the first time this season.

Marc Marquez leads Sprint, Jorge Martin runs wide, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez leads Sprint, Jorge Martin runs wide, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

However, Sunday’s Grand Prix produced an historic all-Aprilia top-four sweep.

Bezzecchi claimed his first Grand Prix victory since Mugello in May ahead of the injured Fernandez, while Martin regained the title lead with third place ahead of Ai Ogura.

"Serious error"

“Once again, Aprilia means high drama, for better and for worse,” Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola said on Sunday.

“Saturday started in the best possible way with pole position for Raul Fernández, but the sprint was marred by a mistake at turn one and a serious error over Jorge’s front tyre pressure, for which we owe him an apology.

“At least Ai’s superb ride through the field [to second] salvaged something from it.

Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"A day to remember"

“Sunday, on the other hand, has been a day to remember, with four RS-GP bikes in the top four for the first time.

“We know it will be tough right to the end, but just as we don’t get disheartened when things go badly, we don’t get carried away when they go well.

“I want to congratulate everyone at Noale on their commitment and dedication, which are proving so valuable in this hard-fought season.”

Despite the Aprilia's Mandalika advantage, Martin leaves Indonesia with the same two-point lead over Marquez, who was just sixth on Sunday, that he brought into the weekend.

Bezzecchi has moved slightly closer to the top, sitting 46 points behind Martin in third, with five rounds and 185 points still available.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

Tags:

Jorge Martin
Marco Bezzecchi
Raul Fernandez
Ai Ogura
Aprilia
Aprilia Racing
MotoGP
Aprilia: Jorge Martin
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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